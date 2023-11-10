How Warriors rookies Jackson-Davis, Podziemski fared in G League debut

The Santa Cruz Warriors' season-opening 125-114 victory over the Stockton Kings on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena was highlighted by the G League debuts for a pair of Golden State's rookies.

After being reassigned to Santa Cruz on Thursday, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski shined in their first appearance for the Warriors' G League affiliate.

Jackson-Davis was remarkably efficient, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-for-13 shooting while adding 12 rebounds to record a double-double in his Santa Cruz debut.

The rookie big man set the tone early, slamming an emphatic transition dunk less than a minute after tip-off in the first quarter.

Podziemski also impressed, scoring 24 points while shooting 10 for 18 from the field, including 60 percent beyond the arc on five 3-point attempts.

The rookie guard out of Santa Clara University also notched seven boards and four assists while displaying the incredible ingenuity on the offensive end that has caught the attention of many at the NBA level early into his first professional season.

That included an impressive three-point play in the first quarter where Podziemski showed tremendous body control through contact in mid-air to secure the bucket and the foul while extending Santa Cruz's lead.

The highly coveted duo combined for 52 points, making 21 of their 31 field goal attempts while securing 19 rebounds and draining all of their attempts from the free-throw line.

With head coach Steve Kerr in attendance, the pair of rookies stuffed the stat sheet while playing a high IQ brand of basketball that surely will have them recalled to the NBA squad in no time.

