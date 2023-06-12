Six years ago, the Warriors had the greatest postseason ever

As the Warriors staggered through the 2022-23 NBA season, a vocal segment of the fan base flirted with fury. Some wanted coach Steve Kerr fired. Others wanted to trade Klay Thompson and, maybe, Draymond Green too. The Short Memory Squad was in the house, and loud.

Those with longer memories had a clearer perspective. They had been loyal through the worst, enduring 82-game win totals of 17 and 19 (twice) and 21 (twice). They withstood the 15-50 debacle during the pandemic.

Perhaps because of that, they experienced a higher state of euphoria as their favorite team rolled to five consecutive NBA Finals.

But even those fans barely believed what they were seeing exactly six years ago, when the Warriors – not the Lakers or the Celtics or the Bulls – completed the most extraordinary postseason in NBA history.

After posting a 67-15 record in the regular season, tying the fifth-best single-season wins total, the Warriors attacked the playoffs with a calculated vengeance, savaging one playoff opponent after another.

They not only swept the Trail Blazers in the first round, but also did so by an average victory margin of 18 points. Swept with Patrick McCaw starting two games, replacing Kevin Durant. The Warriors ended the series with a 45-point first quarter in a 25-point Game 4 win at Portland. Golden State’s true-shooting percentage for the series was 59.9, its offensive rating 117.1 and its defensive rating 99.5.

“It was unbelievable,” said Mike Brown, temporary head coach for an ailing Kerr.

The Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz were slightly closer. They, too, were swept but Golden State’s average victory margin was trimmed to 15 points. The closeout game was, again, a massacre. The Warriors raced to a 24-7 lead at Utah, crushing the spirit of the Jazz and their fans before posting a 26-point win.

"Steph was Steph and we fed off him," Brown said of Curry, who had 30 points and seven assists in Game 4.

“We have a lot of talent," Curry said. "We never know who is going to have a hot night. We try to move the ball, use each other to create open shots and when we do that, the ball is hopping and a lot of good things happen.”

After eight consecutive playoff wins, seven by double digits, surely Gregg Popovich and the Spurs would have something for them in the conference finals. And for a while, they did.

San Antonio came into Oracle Arena for Game 1 and bolted to a 62-42 halftime lead, with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge combining for 35 points. The Spurs were up 21 when Leonard left the game midway through the third quarter after rolling his ankle upon landing on Zaza Pachulia’s foot. Leonard did not return to the game – or the series.

The Warriors outscored the Spurs 58-33 over the final 19:53 for the win. They won Game 2 by 36, won Game 3 in San Antonio by 12 and won the clincher by 14. Another sweep, with an average win margin of 16 points.

"The opponent was better than us – and in this case, way better than us,” Manu Ginobili told reporters in San Antonio.

The Warriors were the first team to post a 12-0 postseason record. Ten of the wins were by double digits. They took this gathering momentum into the NBA Finals against the rival Cleveland Cavaliers.

They took the lead late in the first quarter of Game 1 and never lost it, going up by eight at the half and by 21 after three quarters, coasting to a 113-91 victory. The Warriors followed the same script, taking a lead in the first quarter and riding it to the buzzer for a 19-point triumph.

Game 3 in Cleveland figured to be a challenge. It was. The Cavs led by five through three quarters and the Quicken Loans Arena crowd was rocking. The Warriors cranked up the defense, holding Cleveland to 26-percent shooting in the further quarter while Durant, Thompson and Curry combined for 27 of their 29 points in a 118-113 victory.

Golden State was the first team in North America’s four major sports to stand on a 15-0 postseason record.

One more win meant perfection. Would Cavs capitulate? Not a chance. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving – who combined for 77 points in the Game 3 loss – were reduced to playing for pride in Game 4.

It was enough. Golden State, playing with zero concern, allowed 49 points in the first quarter. The Cavs administered tip-to-buzzer 137-116 spanking the Warriors didn’t even feel.

Perfection was out, victory at Oracle beckoned.

With the Cavs still high on pride, the Warriors fell behind by as much as eight in the second quarter of Game 5 before setting their collective jaw and reeling off a 22-2 run in a little more than four minutes to take control.

Kill mode was back. Durant scored 41 points, Curry tallied 34 and Andre Iguodala added 20 off the bench and on June 12, 2017, the Warriors posted a 129-120 victory to become the first NBA team with a 16-1 postseason.

Twelve of the 16 wins were by double digits. The Warriors had a 12.9 net rating. The 2022-23 Nuggets, currently rolling through the postseason, have an 8.2 net rating. Only the Lakers' 13.4 net rating in 2001, when they faced the thoroughly overmatched 76ers in The Finals, compares.

Those Lakers, led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, are the only team that can mount a debate with the 2017 Warriors. Los Angeles went 15-1 in the 2001 postseason, when the first round was best-of-five. Nine of its 15 wins were by double digits.

The 2000-01 76ers, however, were inferior to the 2016-17 Cavs simply because Cleveland’s Kevin Love, LeBron, Kyrie – one year removed from winning The Finals – would take out Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutombo Aaron McKie.

The Warriors didn’t peak in 2015-16, when they won a regular-season record 73 games. They peaked in the spring of 2017, destroying the field with a mind-blowing mastery reminiscent of Secretariat on the racetrack in ’73.

If greatness is best defined by performance when the games matter most, that team makes a compelling argument for being the greatest of all time.

