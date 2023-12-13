Warriors fans emotionally react to Draymond's indefinite suspension

The NBA indefinitely suspended Draymond Green on Wednesday following the Warriors star's third ejection of the 2023-24 season after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during Golden State's 199-116 loss on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.

With Green set to miss an undisclosed amount of games, Warriors fans took to social media to react to the shocking development surrounding the star forward's suspension.

Need a Free Draymond shirt — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) December 14, 2023

I find this sad. Understandable but sad. Draymond is a unique player and the league is a lot more fun when he's playing https://t.co/TLYDexKpGg — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) December 14, 2023

Need Draymond doing 7 sessions a day https://t.co/yEXwyTq134 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 14, 2023

Jordan Poole seeing Adam Silver suspend Draymond Green Indefinitely: pic.twitter.com/ECBoPqzehY — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) December 14, 2023

It was obvious the moment it happened last night that he’d get more than five games because the NBA was fed up in November. But “indefinitely” sounds like some in the league office wanted him gone for the season and they couldn’t come to an agreement. Yet. https://t.co/5CeTMn0Ebr — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) December 14, 2023

This is doing too much https://t.co/d1rwib6oxN — P-Lo (@p_lo) December 14, 2023

How long Green will be sidelined remains to be seen, but the All-Star's latest episode is the last thing the Warriors needed as they look to turn their fortunes around after a turbulent start to the 2023-24 campaign.