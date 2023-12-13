Warriors fans emotionally react to Draymond's indefinite suspension

The NBA indefinitely suspended Draymond Green on Wednesday following the Warriors star's third ejection of the 2023-24 season after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during Golden State's 199-116 loss on Tuesday night at Footprint Center.
With Green set to miss an undisclosed amount of games, Warriors fans took to social media to react to the shocking development surrounding the star forward's suspension.
How long Green will be sidelined remains to be seen, but the All-Star's latest episode is the last thing the Warriors needed as they look to turn their fortunes around after a turbulent start to the 2023-24 campaign.