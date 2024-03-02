Warriors' attempt to emulate '22 title team hurt them early in season

While the dynastic trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has remained the same over the years, each iteration of the Warriors is unique year in and year out.

And this season's squad might have learned that the hard way.

In speaking to reporters after Golden State's 120-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed his team's current success and how an early-season identity crisis might have played a role in a roller coaster first half before the team settled in, since leading to eight wins in their last 10 games and eight straight on the road.

"We were leaning on what we were two years ago when we won the championship early in the season and that wasn't working, and I gave that a good long look."



Kerr on the adjustments the Warriors made to propel their recent hot streak pic.twitter.com/ZKV2EGvxtF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2024

"I've liked this team all year. We had some struggles early on, but it was really more about things just coming together," Kerr said. "The chemistry's been great right from the beginning of camp. The guys are all committed to each other, they care about each other, they care about winning and we've gotten healthy and found a good groove.

"It took us a while, frankly, just to figure out our team. We were leaning on what we were two years ago when we won the championship early in the season, and that wasn't working. And I gave that a good, long look and we eventually kind of changed things up. Between that and getting Draymond [Green] back and our young guys really taking a leap forward and guys like [Kevon Looney] and Moses [Mody] who are so professional, just hanging in there during difficult times, setting a great tone for the rest of the group."

While the 2023-24 Warriors are not the same team they were two years ago, that doesn't mean they still don't possess the championship DNA that led them to win four titles in eight years, with veterans like Curry, Thompson and Green still believing this year's team has what it takes to hoist another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Warriors are catching fire at the right time and have their sights set on a top-six Western Conference playoff seed.

"We've got a good bit of momentum going and we're just going to try and keep it going," Kerr added.

Speaking of that 2021-22 championship team, Golden State's road trip continues with a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden, where the Warriors dynasty won its fourth championship almost two years ago.

