Anxiety, curiosity surround Warriors' replacement for Myers

SAN FRANCISCO – As Bob Myers waved goodbye to the Warriors this week, he did so while expressing confidence in the direction of the franchise with which he spent 12 years, the last 11 as general manager.

“You've got a fantastic coach,” Myers said, referring to Steve Kerr, who has held the job for nine years. “You've got arguably one of the best players to ever play and one of the best people to ever play in Steph Curry. So, the future is unbelievably bright.”

Observers around the NBA, including some operating out of Chase Center, are much less certain about Golden State’s immediate future.

“I feel for them – even though I shouldn’t,” one source said Wednesday.

Another source, unaffiliated with an NBA team, on Thursday described Golden State’s immediate future as “troubling,” describing Myers as a “rock” that will be “almost impossible” to replace.

“Joe Lacob,” said a third source, referring to the team’s CEO, “has some big decisions to make. He’s done pretty well in the past, but this is probably the most challenging time since he and his partners bought the team.

“If he makes the right decision, it’ll work out. They’ll be good for at least another few years. If not, the whole thing could collapse.”

Myers’ departure is a massive blow, as he was the most proficient bridge-builder in a building that needs mediators and those with a gift for diplomacy. When Lacob’s emotions run even higher than normal, Myers can somehow assuage The Gov. When Kerr is stewing for any number of reasons, Myers can steer the coach back toward tranquility.

When Draymond Green overheats and gallops off the reservation, no one soothes better than Myers.

Once Myers leaves, the temperature in the hallways will be cooler, the general atmosphere a bit less inviting.

Yet Lacob, bristling with belief, seems wholly unconcerned with what’s ahead.

“We are constantly training for situations like this,” he said this week. “You can't always achieve it, but Bob has trained some great people in his organization. I think they will play a great role going forward. I'm not going to say what we are doing yet (because) I don't know what we are doing yet."

There is belief around the league that Lacob is not likely to choose his son, Kirk, to succeed Myers. Kirk Lacob holds multiple positions, including executive vice president of basketball operations. He has been a part of the player-evaluation process almost from the moment his dad became CEO in 2010.

Promoting Kirk, per two NBA personnel sources, would take the Warriors toward a place rarely occupied but reminiscent of today’s NFL Dallas Cowboys, where all key football personnel decisions are made by owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen.

Jones, like Lacob, turned around a foundering franchise. After winning multiple Super Bowls in the early- and mid-1990s, Jones nudged out head coach Jimmy Johnson – who had considerable personnel input – and shortly thereafter installed himself as GM and his son, Stephen, as director of player personnel.

The Cowboys haven’t reached an NFL Championship Game, much less won a Super Bowl, since 1996.

“A scary thought for them,” one league source said of a scenario in which Kirk Lacob replaces Myers. “Nothing against Kirk, but that would be a bad look. That’s why I don’t think he’ll do it.”

Should the Warriors decide to promote from within, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is considered the most likely candidate to replace Myers. A former Warrior who was the object of considerable wrath from fans, Dunleavy joined the front office five years ago and concluded his second season as vice president of basketball operations.

Myers believes Dunleavy is capable – but seems unsure of his desire for the position.

“Mike's great,” Myers said. “He's as good a GM, if he wants it. It would be great – if that's what he wants. But it's his call. It's Joe's call. It's not my call.

“But if that's what he wants to do, he'll be great. He knows more about basketball than I do. He grew up in it. He was born into it with his dad; he played in it.”

Though Joe Lacob would not dismiss the possibility of an outside hire, the belief around the league is that is a long shot.

“We thought about it,” the CEO said. “But it's not going to be something that we’ll rush into. We'll get it done when we get it done. We'll make the right decision for the organization and hopefully move forward.”

Meanwhile, there is detectable anxiety among many at Chase Center while the rest of the NBA observes from afar with curiosity and, perhaps, the hope that the next 12 years will be much less successful than the last 12.