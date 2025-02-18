TJD describes ‘surreal' experience guarding Steph in All-Star Game

As part of the winning Rising Stars team during NBA All-Star Weekend, Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis had a chance to face teammate Steph Curry in the big event Sunday night at Chase Center.

Jackson-Davis played against Curry and Shaq's OGs in the quarterfinal of the new four-team All-Star Game format, and the 3-point God took the opportunity to splash a triple right in the face of his young colleague.

Steph splashes a 3 over TJD 😅





Despite the Rising Stars' 42-35 loss to Curry and Co., Jackson-Davis reveled in the chance to go head-to-head with his veteran point guard for once.

"I was just one fingertip away from blocking it," Jackson-Davis told reporters of Curry's 3-pointer after the All-Star Game, "and I just saw it and I was like, 'Yup, that's probably good.' But it's just surreal to be on the other end of that. I don't wish that upon anyone, if I'm being honest."

"I don't wish that upon anyone if I'm being honest." 😂



- Trayce Jackson-Davis's reaction after Steph hit the step-back 3 in his face.

Jackson-Davis scored two points with an assist and a steal in the quarterfinal, while Curry recorded eight points and six rebounds before scoring 12 -- all 3-pointers -- in the final to earn All-Star Game MVP honors for the second time in his NBA career.

TJD getting to the cup 💪



The 24-year-old also revealed Curry sought a switch on the court in order to matchup against him, likely looking to share an on-court experience like no other with Jackson-Davis.

"I liked it. It was a lot of fun," Jackson-Davis said of going against Curry and the other All-Stars in the exhibition game. "Just went out there and competed, put on a show ...

"[Curry] didn't say anything [after the shot]. It was a great shot ... Sharing the floor with him is an honor."

"Oh, so this is what it's like trying to guard this guy."



- TJD, probably 😂





Despite Jackson-Davis' other Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, criticizing the NBA's decision to include Rising Stars in the All-Star Game, it's clear the second-year pro made the most of his experience on the global stage.

