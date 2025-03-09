TJD views G League assignment as opportunity, not Warriors demotion

SAN FRANCISCO – Trayce Jackson-Davis isn’t being demoted. He’s receiving an opportunity.

At least that’s how the Warriors center sees playing for Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Sunday at Chase Center.

“I think it’s going to be great for me,” Jackson-Davis told NBC Sports Bay Area before the Warriors’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Warriors development coach Seth Cooper, who previously was Santa Cruz’s head coach, approached Jackson-Davis with the scenario and the 25-year-old immediately accepted. Any other thought never crossed his mind. A chance to play in a game is something he’d never turn down.

The first thing Jackson-Davis did was call his agent James Dunleavy, who is the younger brother of Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy. Both Dunleavy brothers, as well as the Warriors’ coaching staff, reiterated to Jackson-Davis this isn’t a punishment. He never viewed it as that either.

The simple fact is, Jackson-Davis hasn’t played consistent minutes in more than a month. After beginning his second NBA season as the Warriors’ starting center, Jackson-Davis has been a DNP (Did Not Play) in 10 of the Warriors’ last 16 games.

His last start was all the way back on Jan. 28 when Jackson-Davis only played six minutes in an 11-point win against the Utah Jazz. In the few games he has played since, none have featured more than eight-and-a-half minutes on the floor.

“Going to get any reps, any extra reps since I haven’t played in a minute – getting my feet back under me, getting my wind again, I think it’s only going to be good for me,” Jackson-Davis said.

There only are five weeks left in the regular season. The Warriors have 19 regular-season games remaining. Coach Steve Kerr firmly believes in the final month-plus, Jackson-Davis will be needed again for the Warriors’ NBA playoff push.

“He’s just out of the rotation, but it doesn't mean that he can't get back in,” Kerr said Saturday in his pregame press conference. “That’s usually how it works. I talked to him and he totally understands. Tomorrow is just about getting rhythm and we’re here at Chase, so he’ll get a really good run.

“I would wager almost anything that in these last, whatever we have, 19 games, he’ll find his way in the rotation at some point. He’s just gotta stay ready for that.”

That mindset has worked for a handful of young Warriors this season. The Santa Cruz pipeline has been as strong as ever, with players like Quinten Post, Gui Santos, Pat Spencer and Kevin Knox becoming real contributors, earning paydays and playing time.

Every player would rather be on the court than stuck to the sidelines, but even from the bench, Jackson-Davis believes he keeps getting better as a player and teammate by absorbing as much knowledge as he can.

“You can still learn a lot, especially with Jimmy [Butler] coming in,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just the way that he talks. And then you have Draymond [Green] and Steph [Curry]. Those guys have been around. I’ve learned a lot from them the past two years.

“But even helping QP [Post]. He’ll come up and ask me questions and I’ll try to help him. Or talking to [Kevon Looney] and seeing what he’s doing. Just trying to absorb and help whenever I can. Be the best teammate that I can be.”

The last time Jackson-Davis played a G League game was Nov. 10, 2023, when he put up 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds last season. Sunday is supposed to be a one-game stint, and Jackson-Davis is just excited to play in a game, viewing the day as an opportunity as opposed to a demotion.

