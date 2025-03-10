TJD shines in impromptu Santa Cruz Warriors G League stint

SAN FRANCISCO – It had been one year and almost exactly four months – 485 days in total – since Trayce Jackson-Davis last wore a Santa Cruz Warriors jersey.

Jackson-Davis was a rookie then, still finding his footing in the NBA and trying to make his mark with Golden State. A 28-point, 12-rebound double-double at any level will help. The No. 57 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft eventually became a main part of the Warriors’ rotation as a rookie, becoming their starting center for the final month of the season.

He held that title to begin his second professional campaign, but as the season has gone on, Jackson-Davis’ opportunities have dwindled. Instead of putting his head down and pouting, he has focused on being the best teammate possible and jumped at the chance of playing for Santa Cruz on Sunday at Chase Center.

After scoring two points in the first quarter, Jackson-Davis turned the volume up on his aggression, finishing the Sea Dubs’ 118-107 win against the Mexico City Capitanes with 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. His plus-26 in 35 minutes was a game-high, emphasizing what kind of impact Jackson-Davis had on Santa Cruz snapping its five-game losing streak.

“I thought I played well,” Jackson-Davis said. “Missed some free throws. I just have to continue to work on that. But just getting my wind back. I kind of let the game come to me, especially in the first quarter kind of getting used to everything. I haven’t played in a while.

“It’s been like three weeks since I got significant playing time, so just trying to get my legs back under me and then taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Prior to the Warriors’ win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, Jackson-Davis was a DNP (Did Not Play) in 10 of Golden State’s previous 16 games. But when Kevon Looney was whistled for three fouls in two minutes during the first quarter Saturday, Jackson-Davis had his number called.

He only played two minutes, in which he recorded one assist and blocked one shot.

Santa Cruz head coach Nicholas Kerr said in his pregame press conference that Jackson-Davis likely would play in short stints and wouldn’t play something like 36 minutes. Well, he fell one minute short of that.

Coaches came to Jackson-Davis after the third quarter when he already had played 24 minutes and asked how he was feeling. Jackson-Davis, who turned 25 years old on Feb. 22, was all for as many minutes as possible. The plan was for him to play all of the fourth quarter. That is, until, Jackson-Davis had a bit of an injury scare.

Former Warrior Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the other side of a physical play on Jackson-Davis that was reviewed for a possible flagrant foul. Jackson-Davis remained on the ground for a short bit. Once he was back up, he was seen grabbing his back and trying to stretch his right side. Though he initially remained in the game, Jackson-Davis soon after had to remove himself for the final minute.

Not to worry, he says it was just a cramp and he’ll be good to go Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers if needed.

TJD says it was just a cramp and with Santa Cruz up by 12 and the game almost over there was no need to push it https://t.co/gNsqADMXZj — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 9, 2025

Familiarity wasn’t on Jackson-Davis’ side. He met the majority of his Santa Cruz teammates for the day earlier Sunday, aside from a few faces like Warriors guard Pat Spencer. Once the settling in phase was over, Jackson-Davis was the player who has helped the Warriors plenty of times the past two seasons.

“His aggressiveness in the paint,” Kerr pointed out. “Obviously anytime we can get him downhill off a ball screen he’s a lob threat and he got a couple of those. I thought he ran super hard in transition. He constantly got himself into the paint, and then he rebounded pretty well too.”

Check. Check. And check. Those are the boxes the Warriors want to see Jackson-Davis dominate at the NBA level whenever he’s on the floor.

While his teammates for Jackson-Davis’ one-game stint weren’t the same he has built sweat equity with, who he has done so alongside made sure to be in the arena. Steve Kerr was there, as was assistant coaches Seth Cooper and Anthony Vereen, general manager Mike Dunleavy, owner Joe Lacob and executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob.

Teammates Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos Quinten Post and Kevin Knox, who sat on Santa Cruz’s bench, watched Jackson-Davis do what he does best.

Dubs supporting Dubs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LQwBKgJItj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2025

Draymond Green even made a fourth-quarter appearance, and Gary Payton II joined Toscano-Anderson after the game for a talk in front of Warriors fans.

“Man, it means the world,” Jackson-Davis said. “It just shows that we’re a family. We have great teammates and it’s just us. That’s what we always say. That just shows that they care. They care about me, they care about this organization and at the end of the day I appreciate them a lot because it was great seeing them out there.”

The Warriors have a little over a month remaining in the regular season. Jackson-Davis will stay at the ready for whatever role is required. Taking advantage of what he saw as an opportunity, not a demotion, the big man shined for Santa Cruz on his home court in front of a deep Warriors contingent.

