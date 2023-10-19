Trending
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Watch Jackson-Davis sing Beyoncé's ‘Halo' at Warriors open practice

By Tom Dierberger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Less than a week before the Warriors' 2023-24 season opener one thing is certain: The vibes at Chase Center are immaculate.

Golden State held its open practice Thursday night, an annual opportunity for Dub Nation to experience a behind-the-scenes look at Warriors practice. Well, practice with a twist.

The star of the night was rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who brought the Chase Center roof down by belting Beyonce's "Halo" karaoke style.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Warriors drafted Jackson-Davis with the No. 57 overall pick in June for his size, athleticism and menacing defensive presence. His singing voice wasn't listed on the scouting report, but it might be after Thursday's signature performance.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul 23 hours ago

Chris Paul shows he belongs in Warriors' closing lineup

DeAaron Fox 3 hours ago

Perkins crowns Kings-Warriors as NBA's most exciting matchup

This article tagged under:

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us