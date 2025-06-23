The Oklahoma City Thunder did something only the Warriors and two other NBA teams have done before.

By winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City notched its 84th win (playoffs and regular season combined) of the 2024-25 season, something only three other teams, including Golden State in 2016, have done.

The four teams to win 84+ games (regular season and playoffs combined) in a single season:



▪️ 2015-16 Warriors: 88-18

▪️ 1995-96 Bulls: 87-13

▪️ 1996-97 Bulls: 84-17

▪️ 2024-25 Thunder: 84-21 https://t.co/5sm6rG9i47 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 23, 2025

However, the Thunder's 84th win came with a championship, while the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games nine years ago after winning 73 games during the regular season, the most in NBA history.

After that heartbreaking 2016 Finals loss, though, Golden State once again climbed the NBA mountaintop and won the championship again in 2017. And again in 2018. And again in 2022.

Maybe a similar dynastic run is in store for the Thunder?

