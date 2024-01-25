Klay reflects on winning 400th game alongside Steph and Draymond

Few trios in NBA history are as iconic and legendary as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry, with the triumvirate leading the Warriors to the top of the basketball world.

After Golden State defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-112 on Wednesday at Chase Center, the trio added yet another accolade to their long list of accomplishments, winning their 400th game together. In doing so Thompson, Green and Curry became the 13th trio to win 400 games together, a moment that was not lost on Thompson during his postgame press conference.

In a moment of reflection, Thompson explained to the media how he does not take playing with Curry and Green for granted.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Klay reflects on winning his 400th game with Steph and Draymond 🔽 pic.twitter.com/PsiLAAPHPm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

“It’s very special, any time I’m on the court with those two I’m very grateful because I have friends in this league who tell me how lucky I am to play with my friends and experience that continuity of having teammates together for over a decade,” Thompson said. “And I never take it for granted being out there with no. 23 and no. 30 and I did not know that but that’s really cool to think about, that’s a lot of wins and hopefully many more to come.”

When Thompson, Curry and Green all start in a game for the Warriors, the team has an impressive 400-143 record, an astounding .736 winning percentage that does not include the trio’s 98 playoff victories. Beyond the on-court success, the three players have helped revitalize the Warriors organization, becoming the faces of the franchise and turning Golden State into one of the most iconic brands in the world.

There have been plenty of struggles along the way from suspensions to significant injuries, but the trio have persevered throughout the ups and downs.

Each player is remarkable in their own right and their combined accolades are truly eye-popping: six NBA Finals appearances, including five straight (2015-2019), four NBA titles, a combined 18 All-Star appearances, 13 All-NBA Team selections and nine All-Defensive Team honors.

These Warriors are not content to rest on their laurels though, as Curry, Green and Thompson look to right the ship for the remainder of this season and lead Golden State back to the playoffs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast