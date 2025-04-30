What Draymond told ‘confused' Eason after Warriors-Rockets skirmish

Neither the Warriors nor the Houston Rockets have been big fans of the officiating in their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series.

While both teams have expressed their frustrations about certain calls, one play in Golden State's 109-106 Game 4 win over Houston on Monday left Rockets forward Tari Eason confused.

With the Rockets leading the Warriors 47-46 near the end of the second quarter, Eason stripped the ball from Warriors forward Draymond Green near the top of Houston's key before Eason fell over Green after Green appeared to tug the back of his jersey after the strip.

Green then rolled over Eason and had his foot near his head as the Rockets forward stood up and shoved him, which led to both teams' benches clearing.

Another scuffle ensues involving Draymond and Tari Eason 😬 pic.twitter.com/U9Ci1MyqfN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2025

Green and Eason were assessed technical fouls, and in speaking to reporters after Rockets practice on Wednesday, Eason shared his thoughts about the incident with Green.

Tari Eason on a chippy Game 4 of Rockets-Warriors:



“I was surprised I got a technical, just because when somebody’s leg is on the back of your head, I don’t understand exactly what they wanted me to do in that situation. He (Draymond Green) then grabbed me. So, I’m confused.” pic.twitter.com/UygRupQBNo — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) April 30, 2025

"I was surprised I got a technical, because when somebody's leg is on the back of your head, I don't understand what they want me to do in that situation besides getting his leg off the back of my head," Eason told reporters. "And once I got his leg off the back of my head, he then grabbed me. So I'm confused why I got a technical. But at the same time I'm not, they've been calling the game kind of like that the whole series, so it is what it is."

Green and Eason were seen talking on the court later in the game, and Eason was asked if Green apologized to him for the incident.

"We talked, he was like, 'If I was going to kick you in the head, I would have done it on purpose,' I guess," Eason said of his conversation with Green. "There's no apologies in this situation, I'm not looking for no apology."

Green has had his fair share of on-court incidents with opposing players over the years, some resulting in suspensions, and has been at the center of multiple altercations already in this series.

And it's fair to assume it won't be the last, even as the Warriors look to close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

