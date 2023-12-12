Suns' Big Three won't debut vs. Warriors as Kevin Durant is ruled out

The Suns' new Big Three hasn't played together yet this season, and that streak will continue for at least one more game.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Tuesday night's game against the Warriors in Phoenix with a left ankle sprain. It will be his second straight missed game due to the injury.

Phoenix will also be down Grayson Allen (groin) and Nassir Little (concussion) versus Golden State.

The Suns will, however, have Bradley Beal at their disposal for the first time in a month. Beal has been sidelined since Nov. 12 due to a low back strain. The injury has limited him to just three games with his new team, all of which came while Devin Booker was sidelined.

The 12-10 Suns have been without Beal for 19 games and Booker for nine. Durant is slated to miss his fourth game.

The Warriors, who are riding a five-game road losing streak, will be looking to beat Phoenix for the first time this season after dropping the first two meetings. Golden State most recently fell to Phoenix on Nov. 22, when Steph Curry scored a season-low 16 points.

Tipoff from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 7 p.m. PT.