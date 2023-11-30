Kerr reveals wife's hilarious reality check after Warriors' collapse

The Warriors' massive second-half collapse in Tuesday night's 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings left coach Steve Kerr searching for answers well into the next morning.

On Wednesday, Kerr joined KNBR's "Tolbert and Copes" and shared a hilarious story about an abrupt reality check he received from his wife Margot once he returned home from Golden 1 Center.

"I'll tell you what happened; I got home from Sacramento, I'm up for a while, I'm thinking about everything, I get into bed, and [I'm] tossing and turning," Kerr explained. "It's probably 2 o'clock in the morning, and Margot wakes up and goes, 'Jesus, it's only November. Would you just relax?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And she goes, 'All I can hear are these heavy sighs, tossing and turning, just go to sleep.'

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After racing out to a 17-point lead following a season-high 72-point eruption in the first half, the Warriors crumbled down the stretch before succumbing to Malik Monk's game-winning shot in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

Kerr acknowledged his decisions played a pivotal role in Golden State's meltdown, expressing profound regret for pulling Moses Moody during a red-hot stretch for the Warriors forward in the fourth quarter during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs."

"I should have left Moses in the game," Kerr told "Willard & Dibs." "Moses hits three 3s, and he's rolling, and we decided -- we kind of overthought it."

Moody provided the Warriors a much-needed spark as Golden State's offense sputtered down the stretch, and Kerr reiterated the mistake he made by taking the young wing out of Tuesday night's game.

"Moses was really good defensively, and you're watching the tape over again, like that was a really terrible decision, and I should have left him out there at least for a couple more minutes," Kerr said "I regret that one."

After racing out to a 6-2 start, the Warriors have lost eight of their last 10 games, including a pair of heartbreaking losses to the Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the early-season hurdles, Kerr and the Warriors have plenty of time to correct their late-game woes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast