Why Kerr sees Valkyries becoming ‘flagship' WNBA franchise in future

As coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr has been a driving force in turning the franchise into one of the NBA's elite over the last decade.

So, he obviously knows what it takes for an organization to reach the highest standard. And he sees the same in store for another Golden State squad -- the Valkyries, a WNBA expansion team that will begin play in 2025.

Kerr, when asked Thursday about newly hired Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, had high praise for the under-construction organization.

"I think the Valkyries are going to be -- before long -- a flagship franchise in the WNBA," Kerr told reporters. "They're building something really powerful. Just need some players now."

Only a few people have been hired to work for the team thus far -- the WNBA expansion draft won't take place until Dec. 6 -- but Kerr has high hopes for the Warriors' Chase Center roommates. He shared his thoughts about Nakase and Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin.

"I think I met [Nakase] when she was with the Clippers years ago, so I don't know her well, but I've heard great things. It's exciting," Kerr said. "She's got a great reputation, and [it is] pretty impressive what the Valkyries are putting together without even having any players yet. The branding is really cool, the colors, the name, the people who are coming in.

"Ohemaa is a star. She's an amazing person. I've gotten to know her a little bit behind the scenes. She's building her group, obviously, so a lot of impressive people."

In return, Nakase showed plenty of excitement at the prospect of working in connection with Kerr during her introductory press conference Thursday.

"I would be a fool if I don't pick his brain," Nakase said. "I would love to pick his brain and maybe just sit in on practice and see how different coaches teach, because it's not just about what you know. It's about how you get your players to buy in and what that communication looks like. So, I'm just really excited.

"And again, with the legacy of the winning and the championships, that's where I want to be. This is a place where I've always strived to be, because I've always wanted to be the best."

That might make Nakase's goal of winning a WNBA title within five years even more attainable.

