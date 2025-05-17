Kerr calls shifting Warriors' offense away from Steph ‘laughable' idea

As long as star Steph Curry takes the floor for the Warriors, don’t expect coach Steve Kerr to change his offensive scheme.

Kerr, speaking to reporters Thursday during exit interviews, made it clear Golden State’s offensive strategy starts and ends with the Chef.

“We have Steph Curry on our team, who is one of the greatest players of all time,” Kerr told reporters. “He's also maybe the most unique superstar of all time.

“What makes him special is his on-and-off-the-ball prowess. And so the best way to maximize Steph is to put him in pick and roll, and then to have him fly off screens. And I think that's been proven, you know, over the last decade, how powerful that can be.”

During the 2024-25 NBA season, Curry, a four-time NBA champion, eclipsed the 25,000-career point mark and became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made 3-pointers.

Despite his dominancy, the Warriors crashed out of the Western Conference semifinals in large part due to Curry’s unavailability after suffering a left hamstring strain.

It makes sense. The 37-year-old led the team in scoring throughout both the regular season (24.5 points) and the postseason (22.6 points).

So, the idea of Golden State shifting its offensive scheme is nothing short of humorous to the winningest head coach in Warriors' history.

“He's our sun. You know, this is a solar system,” Kerr added. “And he's, you're not going to duplicate Steph anytime soon.

“So, any talk of, do we need to change our offensive system, to me, is kind of laughable. Like, what? What does that mean? So, let's not run Steph off screens? Let's not put Steph in pick and roll? I'm not even sure how to respond to that.”

Kerr recognizes that moving the offensive scheme away from Curry would be an act of betrayal to the organization.

“Honestly, it's like what we've done has been incredibly powerful,” Kerr concluded. “Steph is, again, one of the all time greatest players, playing at the peak of his power. Still, I think, or very close to it.

“We're going to keep doing what we're doing, and anything else would be a disservice to our team.”

