Bayless oddly rebukes Kerr's rant at officials in Warriors' loss

Skip Bayless had an interesting response to Steve Kerr’s complaints about the officiating in the Warriors' 91-90 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

The outspoken pundit rebuked Kerr’s contention that the referees were wrong in calling a loose-ball foul on Jonathan Kuminga with three seconds left.

Hey, Steve Kerr, what about Draymond's turnover pass w 1 min left when you were up 3 at Hou last night? What about Steph's missed 3 w 11 secs left when you were up 1? You had your chances. You blew it. That was a foul. Jalen Green clutched up both FTs. Then BP got blocked. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2024

Bayless is correct in criticizing Kerr and the Warriors for blowing opportunities to put the game out of reach. A series of turnovers and shot-clock violations allowed the Rockets to claw their way back into the game. All it took was two free throws from Jalen Green to give Houston the lead with three seconds left to pull off the comeback and end a long losing streak to Golden State.

Still, the foul call on Kuminga was particularly egregious given the officials kept their whistles in check for most of the game.

Instead of flying to Las Vegas for an NBA Cup semifinal game, the Warriors head back to Chase Center to host Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.

At 14-10, Golden State has struggled to maintain any semblance of consistency. Just a few weeks ago, it appeared the team had rediscovered its winning ways, but things have a way of rapidly changing in the NBA. After losing seven of the last nine games, the Warriors find themselves a few steps behind the elite teams in the Western Conference.

Figuring out how to close out games will be a focal point for Kerr and the team, as lashing out at referees won’t do much to change Golden State’s fourth-quarter shooting woes.

