Kerr slams NBA scheduling after Warriors' ‘frustrating' loss

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't in the best of moods on Wednesday night.

Not only did he pick up a technical foul after berating officials in the third quarter regarding a possible missed foul call, but Golden State also went on to drop a close battle to the Dallas Mavericks.

Following the 111-107 loss at American Airlines Center, Kerr called out the NBA for its scheduling -- which could affect the Warriors' injury report for Thursday's matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kerr was noncommittal when asked in his postgame presser if Golden State's veterans were expected to play on the latter end of its road back-to-back.

"I don’t know. We’ll talk to [director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini] after," Kerr told reporters. "It’s a tough back-to-back. That’s what makes this loss even more frustrating is that, we get into Houston at 3 o'clock or whatever it is because the NBA, in its infinite wisdom, makes us play an 8:45 game.

"They don’t care about rest or player health. It’s just ratings and all that stuff. I get it. Everyone has got to do it. The whole league has got to do it. It is what it is. We gotta strap it up and get ready for tomorrow."

"They clearly don't care about rest or player health. It's just ratings and all that stuff." Steve Kerr expressed frustration over the NBA's scheduling with the Warriors set to finish a road back-to-back tomorrow



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) February 12, 2025 at 9:45 PM

The late tip-off time for Wednesday's Warriors-Mavericks game likely is due to it being broadcasted on ESPN for the second half of its doubleheader.

Now, Golden State has a quick turnaround for Thursday's contest with the Rockets. The team must travel to Houston and immediately recoup for a 7 p.m. local start -- an hour and a half earlier than Wednesday's tip-off.

"I hope so," Steph Curry, whose playing time has been limited in back-to-backs this season as he deals with bilateral knee tendinitis, said of playing in Thursday's game. "We take into context all the data and how I feel in the morning, and knowing we've been managing the knee stuff for a long time. Collaborative decision probably, in the the morning."

If there's a silver lining for the Warriors, the NBA All-Star break starts Friday back home in the Bay Area.

Regardless, it's certainly not an ideal situation for a 27-27 Golden State squad that can't afford to drop too many games, especially against Western Conference competition.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast