What Kerr believes is key to Warriors' seven-game road win streak

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Co. are on a streak – and it’s being fueled on the road.

Behind Steph Curry’s double-double (31 points and 11 rebounds), the Warriors rallied past the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, extending their road win streak to seven games.

When asked by reporters about the key factors behind Golden State’s impetus on the road, Kerr signaled a few fundamental changes in his team’s mindset and output on the floor.

“I think we’re just playing with some confidence,” Kerr told reporters. “We’ve lost some home games during that stretch, but we’re playing with confidence. We’re playing better defense.”

While also recognizing that a New York side without a couple of key players, including power forward Julius Randle and small forward OG Anunoby, opened a window of opportunity for the Warriors, who came out of the gates running -- on both ends of the floor -- against the Knicks.

“Obviously, the Knicks were shorthanded tonight,” Kerr added. “They’re going through it right now from an injury standpoint, so we caught them on a night when they had to play their guys a lot of minutes.

“That’s never easy. I just think that we are playing confidently right now. We got off to a great start and that set a really good tone for the game.”

The Warriors, who have won 12 of their last 15 games, started their road dominance on Feb. 2 with a 121-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Since then, Golden State has edged several Eastern Conference teams – including the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers – positioning Kerr and Co. in the driver’s seat as they head into a road-heavy March.

One can call them the road Warriors for now.

