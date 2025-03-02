Kerr delivers fiery response to Finals question after Warriors' loss

Steve Kerr doesn't want to hear anything about the NBA Finals, especially when the Warriors still are trying to claw their way to an outright playoff berth.

After Golden State let an opportunity to grab the Western Conference's No. 6 seed slip away from them in a 126-119 loss to the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, Kerr wasn't thrilled about a reporter's question outside the visitor's locker room at Wells Fargo Center.

"Do you think it will be enough, this year's bench players' performance in the Finals?" a reporter asked Kerr (h/t The Athletic's Anthony Slater).

"We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You're talking about the Finals?" Kerr responded before taking a long pause. "We just want to make the playoffs. Let's not talk about the Finals."

“We would like to make the playoffs. The playoffs. You’re talking about the Finals? We just want to make the playoffs. Let’s not talk about the Finals.” pic.twitter.com/WXYgwcy7yM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors have fought tooth and nail to rise from No. 10 in the West to No. 7 -- with their sights set on No. 6 and a guaranteed spot in the postseason. But avoiding the NBA play-in tournament won't be easy, especially after Saturday's loss to the 76ers.

Had Golden State won, it would have hopped over the Los Angeles Clippers to own that sixth seed. And after the No. 3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, the No. 5-seeded Houston Rockets and the No. 8-seeded Dallas Mavericks all lost their Saturday games, the Warriors would have been feeling good about their chances.

But now, after losing without Butler, who sat out of their loss in Philadelphia with back spasms, the Warriors' five-game win streak ended and they face a stark reality: Reaching the playoffs will be an uphill climb, especially if Butler's injury is serious.

So, Kerr doesn't want to talk about the Finals. His eyes are on the postseason, if the Warriors can make it that far.

