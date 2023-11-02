Kerr lists three Warriors playoff moments he cherishes the most

After nearly a decade of NBA dominance, there is no shortage of unforgettable playoff moments during the Warriors' dynastic run.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole, Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed the postseason memories he cherishes the most from his tenure with the franchise.

"The first one would be when we won the Western Conference the first year," Kerr told Poole on "Dubs Talk," which debuted Wednesday on NBC Sports Bay Area. "We beat Houston [Rockets] in the fifth game at Oracle [Arena], and I'll never forget the moment. It was about a minute left, and we were up 12, and there was a dead ball. The crowd knew it, we knew it, that was game. And I soaked it all in. It was so loud at Oracle. First [NBA Finals] appearance since 1975, 40 years. And I soaked it all in. Before that, I didn't give myself any chance, but that moment will forever stay in my mind.

"Even more so than winning the title in Cleveland, for whatever reason that moment, probably because it was at home, and to hear the crowd and to really embrace how much the Bay Area loved this team."

Steph Curry had a game-high 26 points in that Game 5 win, propelling the Warriors to the NBA's grandest stage for the first time in nearly half a century.

That wasn't the only signature Curry performance in a closeout game mentioned by Kerr, as a remarkable showing by the superstar point guard in Houston remains at the forefront of the coach's mind.

"The next moment would be winning Game 6 in Houston when Kevin [Durant] was injured," Kerr said. "Steph [Curry] had 33 in the second half. Kevin had been injured, we go to Houston. We won Game 5 without Kevin at home and then went to Game 6, and Steph was shut out in the first half, he had 33 in the second half. But there was a possession late where all five guys touched the ball.

"Steph got blitzed, he hits Draymond [Green], Draymond swings it to Andre [Iguodala], Andre swings it to Klay [Thompson]. It was just such a beautiful possession, and it kind of sealed the game and it defined Warriors basketball. The ball movement and the sharing. I'll always remember that possession."

After being held scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting in the first half, Curry erupted after halftime, putting together one of the most heralded performances of his storied NBA career. Curry shot 9 of 15 in the second half, including 16 points in the final 3:10 of the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' latest title in 2022 did not go unmentioned by Kerr, who recalled the waning moments of Game 6 when it became clear they were about to hand the Boston Celtics a series defeat in their building.

"Then winning the title in Boston," Kerr said. "When it was clear we had won, that was pretty special too."

With a veteran roster laser-focused on returning to their championship ways, Kerr and the Warriors hope the 2023-24 NBA season will offer the canvas for yet another chapter of lasting postseason memories.

