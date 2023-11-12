Why Steve Kerr isn't ‘overly concerned' about Warriors' struggles

The Warriors came home from Denver last week feeling good about where they were nine games into the 2023-24 NBA season.

But two home games later, it feels as if the sky is falling on Golden State.

In back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves -- two dominant defensive teams -- the Warriors looked one-dimensional on offense. While Steph Curry is playing at an MVP level and averaging over 30.0 points per game, his teammates aren't helping him out.

In the Warriors' 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday at Chase Center, Curry scored a game-high 38 points but Klay Thompson was the next closest with just 16 points. No other starter finished in double figures.

Despite the feeling around the Warriors at the moment, coach Steve Kerr isn't pushing the panic button just yet.

"I'm actually not overly concerned to be honest with you," Kerr told reporters after Sunday's loss. "The season is filled with ups and downs and we're in a little bit of a spell right now. But it's not like we were the world's greatest team when we were six and two and we're not the world's worst team losing the last three. This is part of the season and I think we just played, back-to-back, two great defensive teams that throttled us and we need to figure out some things offensively and I'm confident that we will."

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the 6-5 Warriors as they face the Timberwolves again on Tuesday in their second NBA In-Season Tournament game before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder twice at Chase Center on Thursday and Saturday.

Kerr doesn't seem concerned, but against bigger, dominant defensive teams, the Warriors had no answers beyond Curry.

If Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, among others, can't get going soon, Kerr's level of concern might change drastically.

