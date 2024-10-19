Kerr finds silver lining to Warriors' tough rotation decisions

Steve Kerr will have several difficult decisions to make regarding the Warriors' rotations and lineups throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

But he doesn't necessarily view that as a bad thing.

Because of the talent across Golden State's roster from No. 1 to No. 15, Kerr feels comfortable with the depth should a starter or role player be unavailable on any given night.

And while there has been plenty of chatter about who should play and who shouldn't, Kerr sees a silver lining through all of the complicated choices.

"We have a whole roster full of guys who are capable of being in the rotation," Kerr told reporters after Golden State's blowout preseason win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Chase Center. "I have some very difficult decisions to make Wednesday night in Portland. Literally every guy on our roster is capable of being in the rotation -- which bodes well for the 82-game season. I think we're going to be well-suited to play through injuries and any other absences. We're well prepared and well stocked to put a really good group of players out there.

"But it makes for difficult decisions and we'll see where we go on Wednesday. But no matter how you slice it, we're going to have to leave some good players out of the rotation. I don't know who that's going to be right now. I haven't made up my mind because I haven't seen the separation because they've all been really good."

The Warriors added some small yet key additions this offseason, including acquiring De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson -- all players who should play significant minutes this season.

Then there's the team's 2021 NBA Draft class duo in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who have seen their roles and minutes fluctuate over the past three seasons despite impressive showings.

It'll be a big Year 2 for Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis, too, who both were high-level impact rookies last season.

Andrew Wiggins is due for a bounce-back season, but has Kerr's patience run out?

Kerr has stated that only two positions are locked in to start: Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Everything else is fair game.

While Kerr will have to make those difficult decisions in less than four days and then every game after, he feels confident in the team's depth moving forward.

