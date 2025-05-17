Kerr, Dunleavy address Kerr's ‘year-to-year' Warriors future

This NBA offseason will hold plenty of uncertainty for the Warriors after their 2024-25 season ended with a second-round playoff exit.

But one thing is for sure: Steve Kerr will return as head coach next season. And for as long as he wants to.

"At this point, just year to year," Kerr said of his Warriors future while speaking to reporters Friday during end-of-the-season exit interviews. "I love my job. It's so much fun. I loved this season. This was a really gratifying year in terms of the players, the commitment to each other, their ability to get through individual adversity. ... I just think up and down the roster, we had guys who were committed, and when you're a coach, that's all you can really ask for.

"So I loved every second of this year. I love my job. But I know where the team is. I know where the organization is. So I'm perfectly comfortable going year by year at this point."

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy appears to be on the same page.

"Yeah, for sure. He's as big a part of this as anyone," Dunleavy said. "He's been great. I love him as a partner in this profession. I think it's one of those things where we want him here as long as he wants to be here. And if that means going year to year, or doing an extension, I think we can figure stuff out.

"Of the things on my radar and agenda, no offense to Steve Kerr, but it's not the highest thing up there because I know Steve will be around for a while."

Touché.

Dunleavy's to-do list will be quite lengthy this summer as he looks to build a winner around Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

But it should give Dub Nation some reassurance that the nine-time NBA champion will return as Warriors coach next season.

