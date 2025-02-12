Kerr believes Warriors' trade for Butler was ‘best possible move'

The Warriors might have hit a home run with their blockbuster trade for star forward Jimmy Butler prior to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Of course, the sample size is just two games -- both Warriors wins -- but it's clear the Butler addition has had a major impact on Golden State both on and off the court.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday night, where he was asked how much of the team's recent success he attributes to Butler's arrival.

"The whole thing really kind of captures what the NBA can be where you have to say goodbye to guys who you love, and then you welcome a new guy, and you feel a little burst of energy and maybe a resuscitation of the season," Kerr said. "It's a reminder that this is all part of it. As much as you hate to see guys go, you grow attached to people, it's always about winning. And the players understand that and the coaches understand that, but whatever it takes to win, that's what you have to do."

The Warriors were linked to just about every available star player under the sun, including an actual Sun, in Kevin Durant, who they reportedly had a trade in place for before the former Warriors forward vocally squashed the deal that would have sent him back to Golden State.

Despite their widespread interest in other star players, Kerr believes the trade for Butler was the best move general manager Mike Dunleavy could have made.

"I think ultimately, it was obvious we needed a change in this season, we were kind of stuck in mud and this seems like the best possible move we could have made, and I give Mike Dunleavy a lot of credit," Kerr shared. "He's done an incredible job since he's been here under difficult circumstances, but if you think about the guys he's traded for, the guys he's drafted, we've got a pretty good group, and it's exciting."

In two games with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game on 45.8-percent shooting from the field while attempting an eye-popping 28 free throws.

So far, Butler is proving Kerr's theory correct.

