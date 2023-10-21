Popovich aims NSFW joke at Kerr for Warriors coach's Wembanyama remark

Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr go way back, but even the San Antonio Spurs coach's longtime friend and mentee isn't safe from the occasional wise crack.

Before the Spurs defeated the Warriors 122-117 in Friday night's preseason finale, Kerr described to reporters a rejuvenated Popovich "bouncing off the walls" now that San Antonio has rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama on the roster (h/t Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News).

When asked about Kerr's comments, Popovich responded with some classic friendly fire.

"What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution, or was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something?" Popovich asked before comically concluding with a smile, "Steve's an a--hole.

"And I'm going to tell him that tonight after the game."

Warning: Video below contains NSFW language

Chances are, Popovich most certainly relayed that message to Kerr after the Spurs won. The pair have been linked for decades, with Kerr winning two NBA championships in four seasons under Popovich in San Antonio and coaching alongside him as Team USA won Olympic gold in Tokyo back in 2021.

Kerr will see plenty more of Popovich in the years to come. At 74 years old, the legendary Spurs leader signed a five-year contract extension in July to remain San Antonio's president and head coach. It would have been hard for Popovich to walk away following the 2022-23 NBA season, especially after grabbing Wembanyama at No. 1 overall in this year's draft.

So, while Popovich jokingly took issue with the word "rejuvenated," it's clear there's plenty for the coach to be excited about.

