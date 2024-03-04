Kerr earns West Coach of the Month for Warriors' big February

Steve Kerr was the recipient of good news a day after the Warriors suffered a frustrating 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden.

The NBA announced on Monday that Kerr was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in February. Kerr led the Warriors to a league-best 11 wins in February (11-3), earning his eighth career Coach of the Month accolade. pic.twitter.com/WlOhQAOe5E — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 4, 2024

Kerr led the Warriors to an NBA-best 11-3 record in February, winning eight of nine road games and three games by 20 or more points. Golden State led the NBA in assists (31.2) and rebounds (49.6) per game during that span, finishing third in point differential (plus-9.1).

It’s the eighth time Kerr has taken home the honor and the first time since January 2019. He also has won Coach of the Month for games played in December 2017, January 2017, November 2016, March 2016, March 2015 and January 2015.

Kerr had to manage a lot during February. After attending late Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević’s funeral in Belgrade, Serbia on the 12th, Kerr etched his name beside former Golden State coach Alvin Attles (557 wins) becoming the second coach in franchise history to reach 500 or more wins after defeating the Jazz 140-127 in Utah on Feb. 15.

Earlier on the 15th, Kerr also shifted longtime starter Klay Thompson to the bench for rookie Brandon Podziemski -- a move that has worked thus far.

Kerr’s recent honor adds to his long list of accomplishments since being hired by Golden State in 2014. He has won four NBA championships, 2015-16 NBA Coach of the Year and was named to the league’s “15 Best Coaches in NBA History” during the 2021-22 season.

Kerr has Golden State at 32-28 with 22 games remaining. In the ever-changing Western Conference, the Warriors only trail the Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games for the West’s No. 8 seed, trail the Phoenix Suns by 2.5 games for the No. 7 seed and trail the Sacramento Kings by 2.5 games for the highly coveted No. 6 seed.

While the Warriors are fighting for their 2024 NBA playoff lives, Kerr recently enabled them to make strides.

In addition to Kerr, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February.

