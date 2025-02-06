Kerr shares honesty with Warriors amid trade deadline uncertainty

Steve Kerr addressed the Warriors about the uncertainty surrounding the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline before Golden State’s 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center.

And Draymond Green, who has played under the Warriors coach since the 2014-15 NBA season, truly appreciated his coach’s honesty.

“Before the game, Steve acknowledged it, like, ‘Yo, trade deadline, a lot going on, it’s tough. I’m sorry that you guys have to go through this.’ He acknowledged it,” Green said in the latest “Draymond Green Show” segment. “And I always applaud Steve on stuff like that.

“Like, Steve always acknowledges the elephant in the room. Steve said, ‘I was traded five times in 15 years, so I know how it feels. And I never want any of you guys to go through that. But the reality is we’re a .500 basketball team. So, you could just never be too sure.’”

Kerr let his players know they aren’t the only ones who have experienced the odd vibes that come with trade noise. After all, Kerr, as Green recalled, has a résumé to prove it.

Kerr was a five-time NBA champion with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and ultimately retired as a journeyman. Over 15 seasons, Kerr played with six different franchises, so he knows what being in trade talks feels like.

“Steve had a good line,” Green remembered. “He said, ‘We’re in a very interesting business where we ask you guys to give your all to the team; for the better of the team, give your all, and we can up and trade you tomorrow.’ He’s like, ‘The reality is, you put yourself in the best position by giving your all to the team.’ … Nonetheless, I applaud Steve for acknowledging the elephant in the room and then also sharing his own experience because that makes it real.

“I think that acknowledgment goes a long way with guys. You don’t just come in like, ‘All right, here’s film,’ and you know all 15 of us are on the trading block. I applaud Steve for that. I think he handled that great [Monday].”

Virtually the entire Golden State roster, outside of superstar Steph Curry, is assumed to be on the trade block. While uncertain times make for some uncomfortable moments, Kerr’s words likely do go a long way.

In talking to 95.7 The Game’s Mark Willard and Dan Dibley on Tuesday, Kerr detailed the conversation he had with the Warriors that Green mentioned.

“The vets on this team, they understand this league well,” Kerr said. “They're smart, they get it and they all know their names are being talked about and I don't shy away from that as a coach.

"I talk to them about it, and I address it. And the young guys, it’s important they understand the paradox that exists as a player in this league.”

Rumors linking the Warriors to all sorts of trade concepts have been rampant. And that fact is tough for Golden State to operate through, regardless of role.

All Kerr can do is support his players as much as possible. And Green is glad Kerr is the type of person to bring up uncomfortable subjects.

