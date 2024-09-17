Kerr reveals unsurprising moment he was angriest with Draymond

There have been a handful of moments where Warriors coach Steve Kerr was frustrated with veteran forward Draymond Green but one sticks out above the rest.

Kerr appeared on the latest episode of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," where he was asked which moment throughout his 10 seasons coaching Green was he the angriest with the fiery forward.

"Well there's a lot of examples," Kerr said with a chuckle.

"I think for sure the Jordan Poole incident. Draymond and I are a lot alike in many ways, people probably wouldn't see that from the outside but we're both kind of maniacal competitors and we've lost our minds with each other, during games, over whatever disagreements about strategy. But he crossed the line about Jordan and he knows it, he knew it immediately. And it made that season incredibly difficult for everybody. That story has been regurgitated many times but that's probably the time I was most angry."

Not only was the moment detrimental to the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season, by Green's admission, but it was the most serious altercation Green has been involved in throughout his 12-year NBA career.

This incident, and others over the years, are well-documented and will follow the four-time NBA All-Star throughout the remainder of his career.

However, Green's role as an enforcer was vital throughout each of the Warriors' four championship runs and will be just as important in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

