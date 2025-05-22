Why Kerr believes Draymond is ‘heartbeat' of Warriors' dynasty

Steve Kerr believes Draymond Green has been just as impactful as Steph Curry in the Warriors' sustained run of success over the last decade.

The Golden State coach explained that he has recently been reading Sam Walker's “The Captain Class,” and that much of what the book discusses applies to the Warriors.

“The point of the book is that it’s not always the leading scorer, it’s not always the most talented player but it’s the guys who are -- literally or figuratively -- the captains of the team and why they have such an impact on winning,” Kerr told Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show.”

“I think Draymond really applies in a lot of ways. I’ve always felt that Draymond is, as I’ve said, the heartbeat of the team. Steph’s obviously our best player, but Draymond has driven a lot of the winning. Now he doesn’t fit every category in the book.

"Obviously, he’s had his own ups and downs in terms of his own leadership. I think the common thread between all these championship teams is just competitive force and fire. That’s what Draymond has.”

Green’s passion for the game and stifling defense have been some of the main ingredients to Golden State’s four NBA championships over the past 10 years. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old’s impassioned speech during a team meeting set the tone for the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Still, it has not been smooth sailing during Green’s tenure with Golden State. At times, his competitive nature and passion get the best of him. Between numerous flagrant and technical fouls and plenty of suspensions for his aggressive play, Green has been a lightning rod for controversy.

Kerr wouldn’t have it any other way, though. He wants to ride out this era in Golden State with Green and Curry at his side. With a full offseason to integrate Jimmy Butler into the mix, Kerr and the Warriors are feeling good about their chances to capture a fifth NBA Finals trophy next season.

