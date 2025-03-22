Why Draymond earned Pippen, Rodman comparison from Kerr 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr showered Draymond Green with more two-way praise just days after labeling the veteran forward the “best defender in the world.”

Golden State's coach compared Green to two of the NBA’s all-time great defenders in talking to reporters on Thursday before the Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

Kerr first cited similarities between Green and his former teammate and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Scottie Pippen.

“I have a top two, and that’s Scottie Pippen and Draymond,” Kerr told reporters. “And I think what makes Draymond different from Scottie is that Draymond is physically stronger and more capable of guarding low-post players.

“I’ll give Scottie a break because, back then, the low-post guys were [Shaquille O'Neal] and Patrick Ewing and Hakeem [Olajuwon]; it was a very different game back then where it was very low post-centric, and now hardly anybody goes down to the block.”

Pippen made 10 NBA All-Defensive teams over his 17 seasons and held his own around the rim despite being his best around the perimeter.

Kerr gives Green, 6-foot-6, the edge versatility-wise because he consistently has defended well against some of the league’s top bigs. But as the coach noted, there aren’t any Shaqs in today’s NBA compared to Pippen’s era, which nullifies Kerr’s point.

Still, Green is as strong as they come. But strength is just one of many things the eight-time All-Defensive honoree can bring to the table, as Kerr has seen for himself for over a decade and four NBA championship runs.

“What I see with Draymond when he’s guarding the post, it’s incredible when you then add on top of that his ability to guard [the] pick-and-roll all the way at halfcourt; I think Dennis Rodman is actually a great [comparison] for Draymond in that regard,” Kerr added.

“I should definitely have Dennis in that conversation too, probably those three: Dennis, Scottie and Draymond. And you can see the parallels – the length, the physicality, the speed, the versatility – but ultimately it’s up here, the brain. And Dennis and Scottie were two of the smartest defenders I’ve ever been around, and Draymond is amazing in that regard, just his ability to process.”

Rodman, another of Kerr’s former teammates in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, would suffocate opposing offenses from halfcourt, as reflected by his eight NBA All-Defensive Team selections and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Green can guard James Harden's pick-and-rolls from halfcourt as much as he can a Victor Wembanyama back-to-the-basket situation – that says a lot about the Warrior’s defensive versatility.

Throughout his career, Green also has demonstrated one of, if not the, smartest basketball minds the game has ever seen. It is no secret why Kerr, who has played with and coached the best for generations, sees parallels between Green, Pippen and Rodman.

