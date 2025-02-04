Kerr used intense method to fire up sluggish Warriors vs. Magic

There's a non-zero chance Steve Kerr stopped by Office Depot on his way home from Monday night's game.

Why? Well, the Warriors coach took out his frustration with the team's sluggish first-half play on his clipboard in an effort to fire up the team before they rallied back in a 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Chase Center.

It seemed to work.

The Warriors struggled offensively in the first half but turned it around in the second half after one of Kerr's signature fiery speeches.

"Coach broke a clipboard in the timeout," Warriors guard Moses Moody said of the team's second-half adjustments postgame. "Just lighting a fire under us, getting us ready, getting us woken up a little bit."

"That's his first [broken clipboard] that I've seen this year. Since I've been here, we usually got more than that at this point in the year. He's broken a few."

Kerr, speaking exclusively with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, explained why his frustrations with the team's play sometimes boil over.

“I snap every handful of games,” Kerr told Murdock. “I f--king lose my mind, and I go crazy in the locker room. Nobody out here sees it, but I’ve smashed a clipboard and I’ve slammed my fist against the wall. Whatever it is, it pisses me off. But same thing for Steph [Curry] or Draymond [Green]. We hate losing. We’re not used to it.”

With Monday's win over the Magic, the No. 11-seeded Warriors (25-24) sit just outside the NBA Play-In Tournament field, but they still are just three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers (28-21) for the Western Conference's sixth seed.

It remains to be seen what moves Golden State will make leading up to Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Warriors certainly hope any additions they do make will result in more winning. Let's hope that's the case, for the sake of all clipboards and drywall at the team's facility.

