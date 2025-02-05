Kerr states ‘hell yeah' Wiggins would be hard to part with in trade

Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday acknowledged two-way wing Andrew Wiggins for his skillset and humanity ahead of the nerve-racking Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Wiggins, of course, has been linked to virtually all Golden State-related trade rumors over the past few weeks -- and even years. So Kerr, who has coached the 29-year-old over the last six seasons, showed Wiggins love while facing the reality of the basketball business.

"Oh, hell yeah. Not only his play, but just his presence, what he means to the group. Everyone loves Wiggs,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game’s Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “He's impossible not to love. But there's a reason his name is out there, he's a really good player and he's on a contract that is possible to put into big trades [and] to go out and get somebody you've got your eye on.”

The Warriors have been working the phones ahead of the deadline to make trades for any marquee scoring options to pair with superstar Steph Curry. And Wiggins, because of his pricy contract and abilities, is an enticing bargaining chip.

Wiggins currently is Golden State’s second-leading scorer with 17.6 points per game and has averaged 16.7 throughout his Warriors tenure. Kerr would hate to see Wiggins or any of his players go, but the 11-year coach understands that anything is possible in the NBA.

"Again, this is how the league works, and Wiggs knows that,” Kerr told Willard and Dibley. “He wants to stay, I want him to stay, but there are bigger forces at work and it's all part of the deal. I think the guys, the vets on this team, they understand this league well.

“Wiggs is one of [the veterans]. Dennis [Schröder] has been traded multiple times in his career, is on an expiring deal contract. Kyle Anderson, a very desirable player. [Kevon Looney] knows he's on an expiring deal. They're smart, they get it and they all know their names are being talked about and I don't shy away from that as a coach."

It is uncertain whether Wiggins will remain with Golden State through the deadline. Regardless, Kerr always will be a fan of him no matter what jersey he wears.

