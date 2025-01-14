Trending
Steph passes pair of NBA legends on two all-time leaderboards

By Jordan Elliott

Steph Curry passed a pair of legends on two different all-time NBA lists during the Warriors' 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

Curry surpassed Allen Iverson on the NBA's all-time scoring list, drilling a 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter for his 24,371st point of his professional career.

Curry and Iverson's mutual admiration for each other is well documented, with the latter once telling the Warriors superstar that he's "in his top-five."

Curry's scoring wasn't the only historical landmark of Monday's game, as the superstar point guard eclipsed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time assist list, dishing out dime No. 6,308 of his illustrious career.

Curry finished Monday's loss with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't enough to propel Golden State to victory as Golden State dropped its second consecutive game.

Despite the defeat, Curry always will be able to cherish the landmark accomplishments he achieved on Monday in Toronto.

