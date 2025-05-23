Steph named to All-NBA Second Team for 2024-25 season

Warriors star Steph Curry just added another prestigious accolade to his already decorated resume.

Curry earned All-NBA Second Team honors for the 2024-25 season after averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in his 16th professional season.

The 2024-25 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



▪️ Jalen Brunson of @nyknicks

▪️ Stephen Curry of @warriors

▪️ Anthony Edwards of @Timberwolves

▪️ LeBron James of @Lakers

▪️ Evan Mobley of @cavs pic.twitter.com/fSWVQWgXAY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 23, 2025

Curry's selection was historic, becoming the oldest guard ever to win back-to-back All-NBA honors.

Steph Curry is the oldest guard in NBA history to make back-to-back All-NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/ku97HynuMD — Polymarket Hoops (@StatMamba) May 23, 2025

Curry is joined on the Second Team by longtime rival and Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, New York Knicks offensive spark plug Jalen Brunson and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, who took home 2024-25 NBA DPOY honors.

The honor is Curry's 11th career All-NBA selection, highlighting his incredible longevity as he remains one of the league's preeminent talents even at 37 years of age.

Curry's focus remains on pursuing a fifth NBA championship, but the individual accolade is cause for celebration as the Warriors superstar continues to reinforce an already ironclad legacy that will see him go down among the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball.

