Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama amazingly battle in preseason jump ball

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry can do a lot of impressive things on a basketball court, but winning a jump ball against San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is not one of them.

Curry amazingly entered the mid-court circle for the opening tip-off of the Warriors' preseason finale against the Spurs at Chase Center, giving up 13 inches on the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

Naturally, the Spurs won the opening tip.

As the Warriors eye the finish line on the preseason slate, they had a little fun in Wembanyama's first game in the Bay Area.

Chances are Curry and Wembanyama won't meet for a jump ball again ... unless they get tied up during a regular-season meeting.

