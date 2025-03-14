Parsons confidently states Steph's 3-point record can't be broken

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes that Steph Curry’s 3-point record is unbreakable

For Parsons, there's no way anyone will match Curry’s eventual final total, which currently sits at 4,000 career 3-pointers.

“I think all records are meant to be broken, not this one,” Parsons said on FanDuel TV's “Run It Back” on Friday. “It can’t be done. I don’t think someone [else] is going to shoot so efficiently. The dude shoots 42 percent from the [three-point line] for his career. And he takes a boatload of them and he’s so consistent. We will never see it again.

“A lot of guys can shoot the ball, a lot of guys can create space, nobody does it in as big of moments as him. No one does it as clutch as him. Think about this summer, with what he did in that gold medal game. It’s just ridiculous what he does. It’s an honor to watch this due play basketball, like it’s crazy. Every single night he steps on the floor, he does something that mesmerizes you and he continues to do it.”

In theory, NBA records are meant to be broken, but a select few are so far beyond the capabilities of any normal player that they’re unlikely to be surpassed. Wilt Chamberlain’s 23,924 career rebounds, or his 100-point game, also belong in this category.

While the entire league has shifted towards long-range shots, Curry is such an outlier that it’s incomprehensible. Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden is next on the all-time 3-pointers list at 3,127, but it's unlikely he -- or anyone for that matter -- can catch the 37-year-old.

For one, the 35-year-old Harden is at the tail end of his career, and there’s not enough time to chip away at the gap. Second, Curry still is playing at an elite level and shows no signs of stopping, so it’s conceivable that he could end his career with around 5,000 3-pointers.

It's one thing to take a lot of long-range shots, but another to make them consistently. Curry does both things so much better than anyone else that it's hard to imagine a player who could match him.

When No. 30 decides to hang it up and retire, expect his record to be on another plane of existence, far out of the reach of any future NBA players.

