Trending
Steph Curry

Steph hilariously reacts to ex-Warriors teammate's dunk comment

By Ali Thanawalla

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry doesn't have time for anyone who is criticizing his "dunk" in the Warriors' preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Even if it's a former Warriors teammate who is doing the chirping.

Current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome took to social media and questioned Curry's "dunk," which looks more like a layup.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry wasn't having it.

Curry finished with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field Tuesday as the Warriors remained undefeated during the 2024 preseason.

Golden State Warriors

Moses Moody 4 hours ago

Report: Moody, Warriors discussed midlevel exception-range deal

Moses Moody 6 hours ago

Why Moody can't be Kerr, Warriors' odd man out this season

Jerome spent the 2022-23 NBA season with the Warriors on a two-way contract. He appeared in 45 games, starting two, and averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes.

The Warriors extended a qualifying offer to Jerome last offseason, but the Cavaliers' two-year, $5 million contract offer was too rich for Golden State to match.

So instead of playing with Curry, Jerome playfully is calling out his old teammate's "dunk" attempts.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryTy Jerome
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us