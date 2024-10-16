Steph hilariously reacts to ex-Warriors teammate's dunk comment

Steph Curry doesn't have time for anyone who is criticizing his "dunk" in the Warriors' preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Even if it's a former Warriors teammate who is doing the chirping.

Current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome took to social media and questioned Curry's "dunk," which looks more like a layup.

Curry wasn't having it.

We’ll call this a dunk for Steph 😅pic.twitter.com/ZgVOzl9Imr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2024

Curry finished with 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field Tuesday as the Warriors remained undefeated during the 2024 preseason.

Jerome spent the 2022-23 NBA season with the Warriors on a two-way contract. He appeared in 45 games, starting two, and averaged 6.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes.

The Warriors extended a qualifying offer to Jerome last offseason, but the Cavaliers' two-year, $5 million contract offer was too rich for Golden State to match.

So instead of playing with Curry, Jerome playfully is calling out his old teammate's "dunk" attempts.

