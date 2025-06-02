Steph ‘for sure' will consider TV role after NBA career ends

Let the bidding wars begin.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry, in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Alex Sherman for the network's documentary "Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry," which airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT and again at 9 p.m., revealed that he will consider a role in television upon the end of his iconic NBA career

“Oh, for sure,” Curry told Sherman. “I’ve seen guys go through it, a lot of ex-NBA guys who are behind the booth now, whether it’s commentating, in-studio – you’ve seen what Tom Brady is doing in the NFL, Draymond [Green] already has his path set up.”

Days after saying he won't take his talents into the podcasting scene, Curry appears committed to staying around the NBA after hanging up his legendary No. 30 jersey. The 37-year-old's consideration makes sense, as his father, Dell, has worked as a color analyst for the Charlotte Hornets’ television broadcasts for nearly 20 years, even after playing 16 seasons in the league.

There isn’t much – if anything – left for Curry to accomplish as a player. Of course, he wants a fifth NBA championship, but the greatest shooter of all time already has four to go with 11 All-Star and All-NBA nods, two MVP awards, a spot on the league’s 75th Anniversary Team and, after last summer’s heroics, an Olympic gold medal.

Working in TV seemingly would pose a new challenge for Curry. And that could be exactly what he wants once he’s done playing for Golden State and in the NBA.

“I will be more patient, I think, about what will be the right opportunity for me, because anything I do, I want to be all in on it,” Curry told Sherman. “And right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and opportunities that might be available.”

Any network that lands Curry will be must-see TV. Though the megastar himself isn’t rushing anything, letting the cards fall as they may.

