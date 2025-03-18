How Warriors made ugly NBA history in frustrating loss to Nuggets

The Warriors made the wrong kind of NBA history in an aggravating 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night at Chase Center.

Golden State became the first team in league history to shoot under 25 percent from the 3-point line, under 60 percent from the free-throw line and commit 20 or more turnovers.

The Warriors tonight are the first team in NBA or WNBA history with...



- under 25% from three (on 30+ 3pa)

- under 60% from the line (on 25+ fta)

- 20+ turnovers



...all in the same game. pic.twitter.com/SlOOiNjkcA — Automatic (@automaticnba) March 18, 2025

With three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray sitting in street clothes on the Nuggets bench, the Warriors blew a golden opportunity to steal a win from one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Botched passes, poor shot selection and an inability to stop Russell Westbrook and Aaron Gordon from slicing up the defense led to a deflating loss. The turnovers gave Denver 24 free points, and with an exhausted Steph Curry unable to will himself to another strong game, Golden State squandered a chance to close the gap in the standings.

Instead of being within 2.5 games of the Nuggets for third place in the West, the Warriors now are 4.5 games back.

Golden State's turnovers have been devastating this season. They are 0-5 when they commit at least 20 turnovers and 2-7 when they give away 24 or more points off turnovers.

Self-inflicted mistakes like those need to be rectified quickly if Golden State wants to secure a top-six seed in the conference and avoid the chaotic NBA Play-In Tournament.

With the regular season soon ending, the Warriors can ill-afford to make more dubious NBA history. Otherwise, another early playoff exit appears to be the most likely outcome.

