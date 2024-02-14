Steph drills unreal full-court tunnel shot before Dubs-Clippers game

Steph Curry has done it again.

The Warriors star reminded the Chase Center crowd why he's an NBA legend on Wednesday night, incredibly sinking a full-court shot from the arena's tunnel before Golden State's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨



STEPH FULL-COURT TUNNEL SHOT 😱 pic.twitter.com/rWCfjq9Xxl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

Curry never takes the tunnel shot for granted even though he has made it several times at Chase Center, as evidenced by his reaction after his latest incredible shot.

The two-time NBA MVP and his pregame warmups typically draw in an early crowd as he shows off his shooting skills in a unique and fun way. And it's honestly no surprise Curry made the tunnel shot Wednesday, as the point guard is on a recent 3-point shooting tear.

Golden State certainly will need more of Curry's magic if it wants to win its sixth consecutive game Wednesday, because going up against the red-hot Clippers will be a tough task.

