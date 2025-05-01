Steph Curry sees everything, and apparently, the internet sees everything, too, much to the amusement of the Warriors' superstar.

Following the Warriors' 131-116 Game 5 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center, Curry was asked about a viral image on social media showing his swollen right thumb.

"I got the Feds on me?" Curry asked, laughing. "What are you talking about?"

"You got the feds on me?"



Steph delivered a hilarious response when asked about a viral image of his thumb 😂 pic.twitter.com/epBgx2WhwO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2025

The image in question was posted by the Warriors on Tuesday as the players were boarding the team plane to Houston.

Internet detectives zoomed in on Curry's right hand and noticed the swelling.

Look at the swelling on Steph’s injured thumb 😳 pic.twitter.com/JDPu6TC7ZO — japtaa⚡️ (@DubsBetterr) April 30, 2025

Curry found the whole scenario entertaining.

"I love this league so much," Curry said. "I love it so much."

Curry has been dealing with a right thumb injury for several months and wears a heavy wrap for each game.

In Wednesday's game in Houston, the Rockets were attacking Curry's thumb. At one point early in the game, he argued with a referee after Dillon Brooks appeared to whack it while contesting a 3-point attempt.

Curry brushed off concerns when asked how his thumb is feeling.

"I don't even know how to answer that," Curry told reporters. "Just something you're dealing with and you keep it moving. As long as I can play. You've got a wrap for a reason but that's it."

The two-time NBA MVP is confident his injured thumb isn't impacting how he's playing.

"No," Curry said. "Not at all."

