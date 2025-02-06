What Steph texted Butler after blockbuster Warriors-Heat trade

Steph Curry didn't waste much time connecting with new Warriors teammate Jimmy Butler.

Golden State reportedly agreed to a trade with the Miami Heat for Butler on Wednesday, shortly before its 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz at Delta Center, and at halftime during the game, Curry reached out to his new All-Star teammate to welcome him to the team.

"Yeah, I texted him at halftime," Curry told reporters postgame. "The normal 'excited to get things going,' start the conversation because you've got to hit the ground running. I don't know when we'll see him in person, but excited to get started."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry received a response from Butler and appreciated his new teammate's sentiment.

"He did [respond], yeah. It was a very pleasant message. [He's] ready to go."

Barring a hiccup, the Warriors' trade for Butler likely will be finalized on Thursday ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, which means Butler could join the team, in some capacity, ahead of Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

It remains to be seen exactly when Butler, who was serving an indefinite suspension with the Heat prior to the trade, will be ready to play. Whenever he does suit up, though, he and Curry already will have begun establishing a new bond as teammates.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast