Steph reveals ‘most embarrassing' thing he can't do with basketball

Steph Curry is a wizard with a basketball in his hands.

Just don't ask the Warriors superstar to try to spin a basketball on his finger.

Curry can't do it. At all.

Seriously.

During Team USA Men's Basketball Media Day, Curry and the rest of the roster were asked if they could spin a basketball on their finger, a trick most players learn when they are kids.

Curry amazingly admitted it's something he's unable to do.

Can someone please teach Steph how to spin a ball on his finger? 😂



🎥: @NBA pic.twitter.com/ENEUWdeGR0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 8, 2024

"So I can do a lot of things with a basketball," Curry said. "A lot of things. That is the one thing that I cannot do."

At that point, the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers and future Hall of Famer tried to spin the ball on his finger for the camera and failed several times.

"So I still got some room for improvement," Curry said.

When it was pointed out that he probably should be do it considering he's a professional athlete, Curry showed a vulnerable side.

"That's one of the most embarrassing things of ... just me," Curry said. "You got me nervous even thinking about it, spinning the ball on my finger. All my life, it's the one thing I can't figure out. Somebody needs to teach me."

One last time, Curry tried to spin the ball on his finger. Again, he failed and slammed the ball down as he walked away.

"I can't do it," Curry screamed. "I can't do it."

Someone please teach Curry how to spin a ball on his finger.

