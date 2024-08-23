Netflix to highlight Steph, Team USA's Olympic journey in new project

Team USA's path to Olympic gold this summer was like a movie.

And next year, it actually will be.

Netflix on Friday revealed a sneak peek into what will "relive the journey" behind the 2024 Paris Olympic basketball games -- from the first whistle to the final tip-off.

Relive the journey behind the tip off to Olympic glory. Coming to Netflix in 2025. pic.twitter.com/tikT6DeSij — Netflix (@netflix) August 23, 2024

The project likely will provide fans with a detailed look at the journey of the 12 national teams that competed in Lille, France, and the eight teams that contended for medals in Paris.

It should feature plenty of content from host team France, led by 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, Team Canada and Team USA, along with others.

Team USA, led by a plethora of talent such as Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, won its fifth consecutive gold medal after staving off France 98-87 in the gold-medal game.

After a slow start in his first Olympics experience, Curry was magical in the semifinal game against Serbia, in which he dropped 36 points before putting on his hero cape and singlehandedly saving America with an epic 3-point flurry against France.

The team was led by Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was under scrutiny for some of his rotation decisions, including benching Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum twice throughout the six-game tournament.

Team Canada, which features several NBA stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, had high expectations but had a disappointing exit with its loss to France in the quarterfinals.

All of this -- the good and the bad -- is expected to be on the big screens sometime in 2025. Get your popcorn ready, basketball fans.

