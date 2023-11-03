Warriors' Curry ‘super jealous' of Paul's offensive attribute

Steph Curry's game-winning shot stole the show during the Warriors' thrilling 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night at Paycom Arena, but Chris Paul's court vision is what caught the eye of Golden State's superstar.

After the game, Curry detailed how amazed he was at the court vision the veteran point guard possesses while expressing great admiration for Paul's ability to rack up assists while limiting turnovers.

"It's impressive, to say the least, his ability to see the court," Curry said. "He really got [Jonathan Kuminga] going. I mean, [Kuminga] got himself going, but he got [Kuminga] in the right positions. He got [Moses Moody] some good looks, Dario [Saric] obviously got him some good looks the whole game. He just has a knack for it; he's had it his whole career. And watch out when he starts making shots; that's going to be the fun part when he puts it all together. I am super jealous of the turnover-to-assist ratio, I did not have that in my bag."

Paul finished Friday's win with 13 assists and zero turnovers, making a massive impact despite scoring just one point and shooting 0 for 6 from the field.

After starting each of the first two games of the 2023 NBA season, Paul since has taken on the crucial role as the leader of the second unit. The Warriors' 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets on Oct. 29 marked the first time he has come off the bench during his decorated 19-year NBA career.

Following the Warriors' win over the Thunder, Paul spoke about the challenges of adapting to different lineups and how Golden State's winning ways have helped alleviate the challenges that come with the transition.

"It's crazy being in team sports for so long; things could be a lot different if we were trying to figure this stuff out right now and we were losing," Paul said after the game. "When you're winning games, just everybody's spirit is better [and] whatnot. We know we still got a long way to go on the defensive end. Execution, all of this because the lineups are changing. When you got a core group who's been together so long, they got certain things that they know, 'This will work.' Incorporating myself, [Kuminga] and all that stuff, it takes time."

The addition of Paul has played a pivotal role in getting the second unit going, helping the Warriors win each of their first four road games to start the season, a far cry from their struggles last year when they played away from Chase Center.

Through six games, Paul has totaled 54 assists and just six turnovers, giving Golden State precisely what it needs as the team looks to return to their championship ways following a wayward 2022-23 season.

