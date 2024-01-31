Steph reveals interesting rooting interest for Super Bowl LVIII

Warriors star Steph Curry knows who he wants to win Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs -- but, the answer isn't as clear-cut as San Francisco fans around the Bay might think.

In speaking to the media after Golden State's 119-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at Chase Center, Curry was asked about his rooting interest for the big game after countless 49ers stars sat courtside for the Warriors' win.

His response, while definitive, left a little bit of wiggle room for the Carolina Panthers fan.

"I mean, obviously, being here [in the Bay], you'd love to see the Niners get it done," Curry said. "I do love [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes and [tight end Travis] Kelce. I got to play golf with them this summer, and I see them in Tahoe every year. So we have a pretty good relationship.

"In my household, it's just a win-win kind of vibe, but obviously the hometown team -- how long has it been since they won? You'd love to see that."

Steph reveals his rooting interest for the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/JDRPr5cwTs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

While it's clear Curry would love to see a Super Bowl win for the Bay, the four-time NBA champion certainly wouldn't be upset if Mahomes, Kelce and Co. hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas after their golfing escapades together during ESPN's "The Match" and at the American Century Championship golf tournament.

But with Curry being a lifelong Panthers fan, one would think Christian McCaffrey's years with Carolina before being traded to the 49ers would be enough to sway the point guard to be 100 percent on San Francisco's side.

Regardless of whether or not San Francisco ends up winning its sixth Super Bowl in two weeks, the Warriors got the dub Tuesday as the NFC champions watched. And that's a win-win for everyone.

