Team USA's depth gives Kerr options next to Steph, LeBron

LAS VEGAS – An embarrassment of riches is the best, and only, way to put it.

Steve Kerr waited until the 5:48 mark Wednesday night in the first quarter of Team USA’s 86-72 exhibition win against Canada at the T-Mobile Arena to pluck somebody from his bench. The 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid was replaced by a nine-time All-Star named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in Anthony Davis. A little under a minute later, it was time for starting shooting guard and four-time All-Star Devin Booker to sit down for Second-Team All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards to enter the game.

The Sixth Man on Team USA is a former No. 1 overall draft pick. So was the next player up.

“I don’t find it ridiculous,” Kerr joked back when the depth of his player talent on Team USA was brought up after the win.

Canadian coach and new Brooklyn Nets head coach Jodi Fernandez might have a different assessment. Fernandez finding it ridiculous behind closed doors would be completely understandable.

Team USA trailed 8-1 when Kerr substituted Embiid for Davis. They then were down 12-4 as Edwards checked in for Booker. The Americans in the first quarter had eight turnovers – five more than their three assists – and hit on one of their seven tries behind the 3-point line. They needed a spark, and their star-studded second unit answered the call.

“They were great,” Kerr said. “Slow start, which wasn’t surprising, given that we’re just getting started here, but I loved the second group. Their defense, picking up the pace for us in transition. They made a few good plays there, too, defensively to really kind of jumpstart our offense and that got us into the game.”

Between one 3-pointer from Steph Curry and a made free throw by LeBron James, Team USA’s starting five scored four points in the first quarter. The bench then upped the ante and scored 10 points to get them within striking distance of a seven-point deficit, 21-14, after the first 10-minute period.

As Kerr noted, a flicker of life lit Team USA’s flame, setting the wheels in motion beginning in the second quarter where Canada was outscored 27-12 the next 10 minutes of the game, now putting them in a 41-33 hole at halftime. Once again, the bench did the heavy lifting.

Starters scored 12 points in the second quarter, and reserves scored 15. That was the theme for all 40 minutes. Depth is Kerr’s ultimate trump card that can wear out Team USA’s competition.

His starting five at the final buzzer totaled 44 points, only five more than Team USA’s five bench players who have a combined 21 All-Star Game appearances. But Kerr did have a bit of surprise in his starting five, at least to the majority of the outside.

Kevin Durant is expected to be healthy from a strained calf in time for the Paris Olympics but hasn’t even scrimmaged yet and wasn’t available. Kawhi Leonard was replaced by Derrick White the morning of Team USA’s win and wasn’t even in Las Vegas. So, Kerr trotted a three-guard lineup of Curry, Booker and Jrue Holiday to join a frontcourt of James and Joel Embiid.

“You kind of can’t go wrong picking a starting lineup with this group,” Kerr explained. “The next two games we’re going to just look at a few different combinations before we settle on anything.”

Edwards on Tuesday said that he still is going to see himself as Team USA’s top scoring option, despite being the group’s youngest star at 22 years old, regardless of if he starts or comes off the bench. Kerr applauded him the next day for keeping his killer instinct on a team of future Hall of Fame and greats who already have cemented their legacies. And, Edwards in Team USA’s first of game action led the way with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting off the bench.

Curry (12 points) was second on Team USA, followed by Holiday’s 11 and Davis adding 10 points for the bench mob.

The plan was to play through Embiid early against a small Canadian team, but the big man ran into foul trouble and had turnover issues. Kerr and his coaching staff then wanted to see how Davis and Bam Adebayo paired together.

“We’ll continue to experiment as we go,” Kerr says.

On a team that doesn’t have a weakness from a talent standpoint, Kerr welcomes all to think the same way Edwards expressed his mindset. Sacrifice is required, and continues to be preached. Confidence also can never take a backseat.

Two names can be written in permanent ink for Team USA’s starting lineup: Curry and James. A healthy Durant likely would bring that number to three. The remaining spots could be a revolving door, and if Team USA’s first game prepping for Paris is any indication, Kerr can blindly pick whichever name he wants and they shouldn’t miss a beat.

