Steph's heroic performance vs. Magic propels Warriors in time of need

Even now, when a revamped roster and fortified internal belief has the Warriors surging, there will be games when Stephen Curry is their salvation.

The first such game since Golden State’s post-Jimmy Butler III revival came Thursday night in Orlando.

With Draymond Green missing layups, Brandin Podziemski posting a minus-20 in his first 16 minutes, Moses Moody missing each of his shots and Butler with his worst first half as a Warrior, Curry read the room and understood his assignment.

As he has so many times in the past, Curry embraced the task and delivered. His third-quarter outburst – scoring 22 of his season-high 56 points in 10 minutes – pulled the Warriors from the edge of defeat and carried them to a 121-115 victory over the Magic.

“He took over the game when we were reeling,” Green told reporters at Kia Center. “That first quarter, really the first half, we had nothing going and he kept us afloat. And he continued that in the third quarter and completely took the game over. It was good to see him put up that performance because we needed it.”

To illustrate how essential Curry was to the Warriors winning their fifth consecutive game, he outscored his fellow starters by 21 points. He did with 16-of-25 shooting from the field, including 12-of-19 from deep and 12-of-12 from the line.

He was so focused, and realized his scoring was so imperative, that he did not record an assist. This was his third such game this season but the first in a win.

“We're spoiled around here,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We're used to it, but it never gets old watching.”

How can it get old when Curry’s excellence is the primary reason the Warriors have evolved from ordinary NBA team to a global symbol of joy and success? When they are stumbling through a game, as they were Thursday, trailing by as much as 17 in the first half, and Curry spares them a night of despair?

Curry’s 16-point second quarter, punctuated by a 51-foot halftime buzzer-beater that trimmed the deficit to 14, laid the foundation for one of Golden State’s biggest comebacks this season.

They outscored Orlando 40-21 in the third quarter, took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter and pushed as high as 13 before closing it out.



“I had a little flurry in the first half and started to feel the energy,” Curry said on "Warriors Postgame Live." “For us to win this game, it took it took all those points.

“But it took a collective resilience that I loved that we showed tonight. It could have been easy to lay down. The first game of road trip, down 16 or 18 or whatever it was. But we all clawed back. I fed off my teammates’ energy, too.”

The energy of teammates might have helped Curry, but aside from Quinten Post (16 of his 18 points in 19 second-half minutes off the bench), it didn’t provide efficient production. Butler, Green, Moody and Podziemski combined for 35 points, shooting 8-of-32 from the field, including 4-of-15 beyond the arc, and 15-of-18 from the line.

This victory was conceived, implemented, and consummated by Curry. It was his free throw, with 6:39 left in the third quarter, that gave the Warriors their first lead. It was his personal 9-0 run that provided their first double-digit lead, 85-75, two minutes later.

Curry, who was plus-15 in 34 minutes, single-handedly savaged the No. 2 defense in the NBA. And did it with his usual panache.

“I can tell you that the fans here tonight, even the Magic fans, they know they're witnessing the greatest shooter ever – and one of the greatest performers ever,” Kerr said. “It's not just the shots going in. It’s the fluidity, the beauty of his movement and motion, and his audacity with the shots he’s willing to take. He's an incredible performer and he put on quite a show tonight.”

Curry posted the 14th game of his career with at least 50 points, tying him with Hall of Famer Rick Barry for second place (behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 105) in franchise history. He’s the first player ever to record three 50-point games after turning 35.

This was, for Curry, one of those memorable nights when the game ball is worth keeping in his possession.

“I knew about 50-point thing, which is a cool honor,” Curry said on Warriors Postgame. “Just the longevity. With every gray hair that pops up on the top of your head, you get to appreciate moments and milestones like this. Very special. Scoring the basketball, yeah, I love to do it. I love to have nights like these, and I just want to soak it all in.”

Curry turns 37 on March 14. He knows he’s rounding the final corner of his NBA career. Opponents won’t mind when it ends, but the Warriors are hoping it lasts forever.

