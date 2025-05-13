Steph Curry has missed the Warriors' last three Western Conference semifinals games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if he misses another, Golden State's season might end Wednesday.

Which is why everyone is wondering if Curry might push to play at Target Center.

Asked after the Warriors' Game 4 loss if Curry would be allowed to play Wednesday if he told the medical staff he's good to go, coach Steve Kerr danced around the hypothetical question.

"When are we giving the update?" Kerr asked, looking at Warriors PR personnel. "Wednesday, we'll have an update."

Steve Kerr avoids a hypothetical question about Steph Curry playing Game 5 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/jTU6T83WLb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 13, 2025

Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the first half of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves. When his MRI results were announced, Golden State said the 37-year-old would be re-evaluated on May 14, the same day as Game 5.

Typically, re-evaluations lead to more time missed, so it's unlikely Curry is ready to go Wednesday.

But longtime running mate Draymond Green shed light on the work Curry is doing to get back on the court before it's too late.

"When you're competing for championships, or trying to, the most important thing you can have on your side is health," Green told reporters after Monday's 117-110 loss. "You start getting a month, two and a half months longer into this already long season, and injuries are more likely to happen, so you try to do all that you can to prevent that. I send my love to [Jayson Tatum]. Never wish any injury on anybody; hoping that it's not what everyone thinks it is. Such a great young talent in this league. Does everything the right way. So, hate to see him go down.

"As far as Steph, he's working his tail off every day. You know, he's in here eight, nine hours a day, working, doing what he can to try to get back. So, you know, his morale is great. Obviously, nobody's excited right now, but he's working to get back. That's all you can do it at this point."

Curry hasn't spoken to the assembled media since May 8, but he talked to Andscape's Marc J. Spears after Monday's loss and tempered expectations that he might play Wednesday.

“Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn’t,” injured Warriors guard Stephen Curry told @andscape in response to Green’s words about Game 5. Curry added he doesn’t expect to be available in 5 and won’t know anything more about his hamstring until his next medical evaluation. https://t.co/1HTwpiHppn — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 13, 2025

ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week and reiterated Monday that a possible Game 6, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, is the earliest Curry could return.

Curry is itching to return, knowing that the Warriors' season is hanging in the balance. But all signs point to the four-time NBA champion sitting out another game.

